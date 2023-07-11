Svitolina comes out on top in blockbuster battle with Azarenka

LONDON: It turned out to be the mother of all battles and Victoria Azarenka produced some telling blows in an electrifying contest but in the end she lacked the chutzpah to prevent Elina Svitolina from securing a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Sunday’s 2-6 6-4 7-6(9) win handed the Ukrainian wildcard a first victory over Azarenka — the duo being the last two mums left standing out of the six who started in the singles draw — as she snapped a five-match losing run against the Belarusian. After soaking up all the tension for close to three hours, world number 76 Svitolina finally toppled 19th seed Azarenka with an ace on her second match point and promptly collapsed onto her back in her moment of triumph. Bizarrely, the crowd booed Azarenka as she left the court, obviously not realising the reason why the Belarusian did not offer Svitolina the obligatory post match handshake. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow using Belarus as a staging ground for what it calls a “special military operation”, Svitolina has stuck to her stance of not shaking hands with players from both countries. “I thought it was a great tennis match. If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or crowd, quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that’s a shame,” said Azaarenka.