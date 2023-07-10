Kyra makes Kevin Bacon’s 65th birthday a ‘perfect day’

Kevin Bacon just celebrated his 65th birthday and it was perfect, thanks to his wife, Kyra Sedwick. On July 8, the Footloose actor shared a photo of himself at home on Instagram, along with a confession.

“Anyone who knows me, knows I’m not a fan of my birthday,” he wrote. “My wife has made this a beautiful day. She has said recently our marriage is like roast chicken, so she made a perfect chicken for dinner followed by my favorite- buckwheat banana bread with chocolate icing.”

Kevin, who included images of his birthday dinner and dessert in his post, added, “Perfect day.”

In late June, Kyra exclusively shared with E! News a tasty secret to the success of the couple’s almost 35-year marriage.

“Sometimes there’s sparks,” the actress said at the The Summer I Turned Pretty x Teen Vogue event in New York City. “Sometimes there’s just chicken.”

The 57-year-old continued, “Sometimes it’s romantic and it’s like, ‘Oh my god.’ And sometimes it’s chicken.”

The Closer star then clarified that the poultry in question is a “roast chicken,” adding that it’s “always good and reliable.”

Kyra also noted that the “secret to a long-lasting marriage is not to take advice from celebrities about the secret to a happy marriage,” echoing what she said on E! News in March.

On Kevin’s birthday, the Edge of Seventeen actress shared the Tremors actor’s post on her Instagram Story, adding a chicken drumstick emoji. She also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on her page.

“Happy Birthday to my ONLY ONE,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the two. “Love you so.” Kyra and Kevin married in September 1988 after meeting on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky. They share two children-son Travis Bacon, 34, a composer, and daughter Sosie Bacon, 31, who is also an actress. “Our love is like a roast chicken,” she commented on her dad’s birthday post, “better crusted in salt.”