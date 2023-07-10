New Food Policy

That unprecedented climatic changes continue to strip Pakistan of its most prestigious badge of honour as the global food basket has become a routine matter. Crisis after crisis on top of backbreaking food inflation might not have been enough to rattle the watchdog bodies out of their complacency but the dismal rankings on lists like Hunger Hotspots as well as the renewed interest by countries in the Gulf region as well as China have forced them to take a deeper look at their affairs.

The military leadership, too, appears ready to step into the ring with its own share of institutional expertise if that is what’s needed to plug the loopholes. For now, there are talks of a never-before-seen transformation of farming practices so that an overwhelming 22 million acres of uncultivated land can be brought to good use.

If the relevant governmental authorities show a similar level of enthusiasm to utilise funds pledged by major economies and the entire green revolution is set forth with commendable accountability, the plan does give a whiff of optimism.

After all, the first step is usually the hardest in any journey. While those at the helm of the affairs have been routinely charged with callousness over their ease in simply looking the other way at the tragic sight of people losing lives over a bag of subsidised flour, perhaps, prospects of foreign exchange might have spelt an end to the dark, dreary tunnel.

But however promising and celebrated with as much pomp and thunder, plans seldom develop into anything beyond wishful thinking unless and until accompanied by a determined resolve to bring about a better tomorrow. As of now, one of the world’s largest producers of wheat has been reduced to knocking at doorsteps with a begging bowl. There could not be a greater sign of apocalyptic institutional despair! *