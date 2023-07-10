Electoral Reforms

The recent visit of a delegation of prominent journalists from Pakistan to Europe has sparked important discussions on crucial matters concerning both regions. It has once again exposed the deeply rooted problems plaguing Pakistan’s electoral process. The remarks made by MEP Michael Gahler regarding military interference and rigged elections are a damning indictment of the state of democracy in Pakistan. It is time to confront the elephant in the room: the undue influence of undemocratic elements on democratic institutions. This recurrent interference not only stifles political diversity but also disrupts the delicate balance of power, perpetuating a cycle of corruption and authoritarianism.

The EU’s concerns about human rights, democracy, and freedom in Pakistan are well-founded. And should be taken seriously. The GSP+ status, designed to promote sustainable development and respect for human rights, cannot be treated as a mere bargaining chip. It is a privilege that comes with responsibilities. European buyers have vested interests in maintaining trade relations, but they also expect Pakistan to adhere to international standards of human rights and democracy. Pakistan must demonstrate its commitment to upholding these values, not only to maintain its international standing but also for the well-being and prosperity of its citizens.

What is even more concerning is the lack of interest from Islamabad in engaging with the EU’s Election Observation Mission. It is a clear indication of disregard for transparency and accountability. By failing to invite international observers and blocking independent scrutiny, the Pakistani government is complicit in perpetuating a flawed electoral system. This undermines public trust and reinforces the perception that the upcoming election may be far from free and fair.

The fact that the European parliament were already well-informed about the domestic situation in Pakistan should be a cause for concern for the Pakistani government. The Pakistani journalist delegation’s visit to Europe has laid bare the urgent need for reform in Pakistan’s electoral process. As the elections draw near, the international community’s scrutiny should be taken as an opportunity to restore public trust in the electoral process. It is essential for Pakistan to embrace transparency, accountability, and fair play. Failure to do so will only further isolate Pakistan on the international stage and bring more difficulties in times of political and economic chaos. *