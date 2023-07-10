Why was Aagha Ali called ‘Aadat Bhai’?

Actor-singer Aagha Ali revealed that he was nicknamed ‘Aadat Bhai’ during his college days. During a recent conversation on ARY Zindagi’s program, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, the ‘Shehr-e-Yaran’ actor revealed why he decided to foray into music despite an established career as an actor and model.

Ali disclosed that singing had always been his first passion since college. He shared, “During my college days when I used to do theatre, I was a part of both dramatics and music society.”

“The first song that I sang on stage was ‘Aadat’ and after that many people in college used to call me ‘Aadat Bhai’,” the actor recalled.

Speaking further about his struggles, Ali said that he is from Lahore which was once the entertainment capital of the country, however, unfortunately for him, it was in his early days that the industry started to shift to Karachi mainly for the productions and there weren’t any opportunities left there.

“By the time I relocated here, I had done a couple of serials and telefilms, so I was in this bubble that now I’ll be out there, on all big channels and it will all be a smooth path; which wasn’t the case,” he told the host.

It is pertinent to mention that Aagha Ali tied the knot with co-star Hina Altaf in 2020 in a private Nikah ceremony.