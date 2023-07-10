Ira speaks up about her struggle with depression

Ira recently disclosed that she had a diagnosis of depression five years ago.

She stated how her parents, Aamir and Reena Dutta, supported and aided her during this period.

According to the star child, “My mum pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day.”

“I suffer a major crash every 8 to 10 months. It is a combination of genetic, psychological, and social factors. It took me some time to understand it.

“But my family history includes mental illness. I also didn’t make the best decisions, and I gradually fell into despair,” said Ira.

The 26-year-old, who has experienced this stage herself, founded the Agastu Foundation NGO to aid individuals who require assistance in the fight against mental illness.

The actor from “3 Idiots” aided his daughter in founding this NGO. Ira claims that this foundation’s advisory board includes both her parents, according to Pinkvilla.