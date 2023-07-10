Daily Times

Andrea Bocelli weighs in on Kim and Kourtney’s feud

Andrea Bocelli has joined the chat about Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s on-air feud.

The renowned Italian tenor shared a video of the SKIMS founder noting on The Kardashians that he had performed at her 2024 wedding to now-ex Kanye West in Italy years before singing at her sister and her husband Travis Barker’s ceremony at an Italian estate owned by Dolce & Gabbana, who designed Kourtney’s bridal dress. Kim had made the remark following Kourtney’s allegation that she copied her wedding through her later collab with the fashion house.

“Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing for you,” Bocelli wrote on his Instagram Story. “But know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner also knows very well…see you soon in Tuscany! Andrea.”

Andrea’s son Matteo Bocelli had performed alongside his dad at Kourtney’s wedding, which took place in May 2022.

