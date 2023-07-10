Burning Sudan

Languishing away from the attention of the public eye, the months-old conflict in Sudan has turned into a “full scale civil war,” which appears set to destabilise the entire region. With as many as 22 dead and many more wounded in the latest series of airstrikes, the fighting between the two generals has already killed three thousand on top of stripping over three million of their homes and livelihoods. There are reports of widespread looting and plunder while a series of ethnically targeted killings have added yet another heart-wrenching twist. Aid operations suspended and the western, “developed” world, still interested in the game of passing the parcel, humanity is clearly losing the will to fight in the Darfur region with every passing day. There’s not much development on the negotiation front as the slightest of provocation is enough for the two sides to toss any peacekeeping efforts away. But whether the victims’ geographic location or skin colour makes their suffering sound far less critical to the international community hangs heavy in the air. Despite repeated blaring of the warning sirens by the UN, the big players are taking their sweet while in ascertaining the risks posed to the entire Horn of Africa. The economic cost of jeopardising a vast market that supplies almost every part of the world with crucial raw materials cannot be allowed to bite the dust in the name of political biases.

Just as worrisome has been the vigour to establish a ripe environment for the propagation of terror elements. The longer this fighting would continue, the easier it would become for extremist ideologies to spread their roots across the length and breadth of the region. If today, Sudan stands on the edge of the precipice, tomorrow the flames could spread to other corners of the neighbourhood. The majesty of the Red Sea, teeming with commercial cargoes as an ode to thriving globalisation, awaits its rescuers to show some compassion to tens of thousands languishing for a safe passage. *