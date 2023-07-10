Daily Times

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs1.24 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase in electricity prices of Rs1.24 per unit on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory authority, the power tariff has been increased due to a quarterly fuel adjustment.

Customers will be charged the additional amount in their bills for the months of July, August, and September. The decision would cost inflation-stricken consumers Rs46.53 billion.

The revised prices will not be applicable to K-electric customers.

