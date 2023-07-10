NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs1.24 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase in electricity prices of Rs1.24 per unit on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the regulatory authority, the power tariff has been increased due to a quarterly fuel adjustment.

Customers will be charged the additional amount in their bills for the months of July, August, and September. The decision would cost inflation-stricken consumers Rs46.53 billion.

The revised prices will not be applicable to K-electric customers.