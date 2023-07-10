Record-holder Hughes runs to British title in lashing rain

MANCHESTER: Zharnel Hughes raced to the British title in the 100 metres in a torrential downpour on Saturday, clocking a quick 10.03 seconds against the lashing rain while fans bolted for cover. The British record-holder held his arms out wide after crossing the finish line and serving notice as a likely contender at the World Athletics Championships next month in Budapest. “I came away with the win. It means everything to me to be British Champion,” said Hughes, who was drenched before he even stepped into the starting blocks. “I work for this and I prepared for this. “‘Come rain, sun or shine, you perform regardless’ is the slogan in Anguilla (his birthplace). I train in these conditions sometimes in Jamaica. But I am soaked, these conditions are the worst ever.”

Reece Prescod ran 10.14 for silver, while Eugene Amo-Dadzie, who calls himself the “world’s fastest accountant”, was third (10.18). Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 world champion in the 200, won the women’s 100, which was delayed by almost 30 minutes, in 11.06. “It has been a very British day, a very northern day,” Asher-Smith said. “Welcome to the north of England! “But, for me, it is all about performing irrespective of everything, and being ready for anything. Today the rain came down so I thought I need to focus and deal with whatever it throws at you… we had the not knowing if the race would go ahead, the waiting, going out, coming in, lightning, wind. Today’s priority was to book my place on the plane (to Hungary).”