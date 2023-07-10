Nawaz, Zardari have agreed on caretaker setup: Khursheed

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have agreed on installing the caretaker setup in the country for the general elections, and that the polls will not be delayed even for a day.

In a statement, the minister said the government and the coalition partners were on the same page in holding the elections according to the constitution and law.

The deal with IMF and the budget were the major achievements of the coalition government, he added. Khursheed Shah said that transparent and impartial election was the only solution to the prevailing crisis, adding inflation had started declining in the country.

The federal minister said that the PPP had always brought the nation out of disappointments. “The census was conducted transparently and according to the rules in the entire country including Karachi and Sindh. The objections of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had been removed.” Khursheed Shah said that JI’s Hafiz Naeem was in shock of not getting Karachi’s mayorship and that he was talking in a strange manner.