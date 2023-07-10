FIA nabs gang leader of Greece boat tragedy

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made a significant breakthrough on Sunday by apprehending one of the leaders of the human trafficking gang involved in the Greece boat tragedy.

Last month, a vessel carrying around 750 people, including at least 350 Pakistanis, capsized off Greece. The incident prompted the government to launch a countrywide crackdown against the human traffickers, taking several into custody.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Saleem Saniara, was arrested in Gujarat by the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle and is the brother of the main culprit, Asif Saniara. The suspect had amassed millions of rupees to illegally send several Pakistanis to Europe through unauthorised means. He was facing nine cases registered at the FIA Gujarat Circle.

Saleem was found to be transferring money to his brother, Asif, through hawala transactions and had gone into hiding following the Greece shipwreck. However, oficials said he was apprehended with the help of modern technology.

Asif Saniara, the brother of the arrested suspect, is currently said to be in Libya, where he has established multiple safehouses. Further investigation is underway.

In another development during the operations of the FIA Lahore’s Anti-Human Smuggling Circle, three wanted criminals, including Hafiz Faqeerullah, a proscribed offender involved in heinous human smuggling crimes, were arrested. The FIA’s Lahore Circle had five cases pending against the accused in relation to human trafficking which were filed in 2018. The arrested suspect, hailing from Lahore, had extorted hefty sums from numerous citizens under the pretext of overseas employment. He had accumulated substantial amounts of money and had gone into hiding.

Furthermore, two individuals, Umair Maqsood and Aamir Maqsood, who had allegedly acquired large sums of money under the guise of employment in Saudi Arabia, were apprehended in another operation.

They were facing charges under the Immigration Ordinance, with more than eight complaints lodged against them. The suspects were arrested in Lahore and further investigation is underway.