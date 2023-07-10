Sh Rashid predicts tug-of-war within PDM

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad recently commented on the political landscape, stating that there is a “30-day game” remaining before the dissolution of assemblies and the emergence of a “new politics”.

He predicted a tug-of-war within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which may involve conflicts and separations. In a tweet, Rashid highlighted the limited time left in this political game. He suggested that once the assemblies are dissolved, a new era of politics will begin, causing disruption to those who stubbornly cling to power and those who disregard boundaries. Rashid expressed the belief that imprisonment gates will be broken, leading to the escape of innocent people. He further stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lacks trust in the government and its financial resources, hence seeking bribes from other sources. He highlighted the alarming statistics of increasing poverty and unemployment, with 100 million people falling below the poverty line and 20 million people losing their jobs. Rashid argued that clean and transparent elections are necessary to address these issues, warning that without political stability, there may be bloodshed.

He emphasised the need for elections to be conducted, expressing uncertainty about the positions of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in relation to the IMF agreement. Rashid contended that any law passed in the National Assembly without a two-thirds majority holds no validity. He suggested that Nawaz Sharif’s potential return to Pakistan are contingent on a two-thirds constitutional amendment. In the midst of media bans, Rashid claimed that rumours about borrowing money have engulfed the country. He added that loan repayment guarantees are needed to prevent default and to prevent further isolation from the international community, potentially leading to the withdrawal of the GSP Plus status by the European Union (EU).