Bilawal pays homage to Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawa Bhutto Zardari has paid homage to Mother of the Nation Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary. In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah played an important role in the Pakistan Movement by supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British rule. The foreign minister said that the lady co-founded Pakistan Women’s Association, adding that Mohtarma Jinnah played an important role in the settlement of women immigrants in the newly formed country. Bilawa said that the entire nation salutes Fatima Jinnah for her outstanding services for the freedom movement of Pakistan and later for the restoration of the country.