Angola, DRC eye iconic rail revamp to quench global minerals thirst

Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo are pinning hopes for economic revival on the revamp of an iconic African railway connecting mineral-rich inland areas to the Atlantic Ocean. Earlier this week, Luanda and Kinshasa granted a group of investors a 30-year concession to operate the line linking Angola’s seaport of Lobito to Kolwezi, a southern city in the heart of the DRC’s copperbelt.

Partially funded by the United States, the $555-million project is expected to boost mineral export and intra-African trade and cements Angola’s diplomatic pivot to the West, analysts said. “Unlocking the Lobito corridor with American funding… is a historical watershed,” said Alex Vines at British think-tank Chatham House. Currently stretching about 1,700 kilometres (1,050 miles), the railway was completed around 100 years ago by British investors interested in getting copper out of Africa.

The Angolan section of the line was closed during the height of the country’s 1975-2002 civil war and remained in disuse afterwards due to damage. Rebuilt by a Chinese company, it reopened in 2015 but traffic has struggled to take off. Only about one train every two weeks currently runs over it, according to Vecturis, a Belgian railway operator, part of the consortium awarded the railway concession.