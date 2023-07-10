US central command says it killed ISIS leader in Eastern Syria

The U.S. Central Command said on Sunday it conducted a drone strike on July 7 that killed an ISIS leader in Eastern Syria. It used the same MQ-9 drones in the attack that had “earlier in the day been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours”, it said in a statement.

“U.S. Central Command conducted a strike in Syria that resulted in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria,” it said without giving any more details on al-Muhajir. Washington has in the last year stepped up raids and operations against suspected ISIS operatives in Syria, killing and arresting various of its leaders who had taken shelter in areas under Turkey-backed rebel control after the group lost its last territory in Syria in 2019.