Honorary Consul’s Corps appoint Ahmad Rasheed as DEAN

The Honorary Consul’s Corps Peshawar KP, Pakistan is pleased to announce the appointment of newly elected DEAN Mr. Ammad Rasheed who is the (Honorary Consul of the Republic of Tunisia) brings a wealth of experience, insight and expertise to lead the group. Mr. Ammad Rasheed is the successful entrepreneur, CEO & publisher of WINGS International magazine who continue to push for innovation, evolution and forward thinking while staying true to the commitment and spirit of service to our beloved country Pakistan. Mr. Ammad Rasheed a key figure in the Diplomatic Corps Islamabad & corporate sector of Pakistan has been deeply committed to His visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and proven track record make him an ideal candidate. As the DEAN Mr. Ammad Rasheed will assume the responsibility from July 1st 2023. On behalf of Honorary Consul’s Corps KP, we extend our heartiest congratulations to Mr. Ammad Rasheed on his new role as the DEAN. We strongly believe that under his dynamic leadership, unwavering passion and professional dedication will enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan & respective countries.