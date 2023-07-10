Naqvi for ensuring evacuation of localities Ravi to avert human loss

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited River Ravi in view of apprehension of likely flood and reviewed water situation in the river.Mohsin Naqvi ordered the concerned departments and institutions to monitor water flow 24 hours and ensure evacuation of localities for the protection of human lives present in the bed of River Ravi.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while directing Irrigation department,PDMA,Rescue 1122 to remain alert and complete all necessary arrangements ordered to set up relief and medical camps in the localities of River Ravi and get all preparations completed.There is no scope of committing any negligence or inefficiency with regard to making prior arrangements.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the command post of medical camp and Rescue 1122 and witnessed mock exercises of Rescue 1122.Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Ali Randhawa while giving a briefing about arrangements being made to cope up with the likely flood situation informed that India has released185000 cusec water from Ujh Barrage to River Ravi and presently 14 thousand cusec water is passing through River Ravi.The administration has completed all necessary arrangements to cope up with any untoward situation.Later, Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons said that India has released water as per routine and there is no danger of flood for the time being.India had released same amount of water last year and 31 thousand cusec water had reached here.

The whole administration is alert due to recent rains and to cope up with likely apprehension of flood.Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police reviewed prior arrangements in 4 hours long meeting yesterday.Provincial Ministers are present in the field and are monitoring the situation.We will make all arrangements whatever is humanly possible.We are ensuring evacuation of localities for the protection of human lives at the river bed. Encroachments have been established at the river bed which are essential to be eliminated.We have started prior arrangements and preparations in view of likely flood danger.Relief camps at 19 places in Lahore and at 16 places at Sheikhupura have been established.In reply to a question Mohsin Naqvi stated that by releasing excess water from India a flood situation can arise in the rivers of Punjab.We received information at 10:00 am in the morning of releasing water by India and relevant departments reached River Ravi forthwith.Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal has reached to review river flow and water channel arrangements in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.Settlements should not be established at the river beds as it causes impediments in the water flow.Arrangements have been launched to effectively deal with the danger of dengue in Punjab.Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police conducted an important meeting with regard to security arrangements during Muharram-ul- Haram yesterday and gave a final shape to the preparations in this regard.CBD project on Walton road will be completed in 8 months and next year there will be no issue of water standing on the Walton road.It is our foremost priority to save a human live in the case of flood and that is why we are getting vacated mud houses in the river bed.Livestock present in the river beds will also be evacuated.Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir,Mansoor Qadir,Amir Mir,Additional Chief Secretary,Senior Member Board of Revenue,Secretary Finance,Secretary Livestock,CCPO Lahore,Commissioner Lahore division,DGPR,Deputy Commissioner Lahore,DG Rescue 1122,DG PDMA and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

A representative delegation of Chambers of Commerce & Industries and trader organizations of 25 districts met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar participated via video link from Islamabad.Industrialists,Presidents of traders community and office- bearers presented their problems, proposals and recommendations. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi noted down all the problems and proposals and assured them of resolving their implementable proposals.A special cell will be established with the assistance of Federal Finance Ministry to resolve the issues relating to remittances.On widow facility will be provided for the issuance of NOC to set up new industries and starting a new business.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while announcing to establish a special cell for the traders and industrialists in the Industries department apprised that a special cell will be established in two days.Mohsin Naqvi vowed to resolve the problems of industrialists on priority basis adding that we will entirely change the obsolete system of getting NOCs from different departments to set up an industry.New industries will be issued NOCs through one window operation in 30 days.Office-bearers of textile industries and APTMA congratulated Caretaker CM and his team on getting record cotton field and lauded the performance of his team.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the traders and industrialists are the backbone for the national economy adding that we want to create ease in business for the promotion of trade activities.Implementable proposals of traders and industrialists community will definitely be reviewed.A team has ben activated to resolve the problems of traders at the provincial level.Mohsin Naqvi stated that a task has been assigned to the Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade SM Tanir to resolve the problems of industrialists and traders.Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that difficult time and difficulties are going to end soon and Pakistan is treading towards betterment.Pakistan will not default and not a single day delay was made in making external payments.To assemble traders and industrialists on a single platform is welcoming and appreciable.It was agreed during the meeting to take steps for the expansion of the roads of Sundar Industrial Estates of Rahim Yar Khan and Lahore, Construction and extension projects of sargodha-Bhalwal road and completion of the steel bridge of Fort Munro Phase One and Phase three.Funds worth rupees 470 million will be released for the solarisation of Ghazi University.Construction,repair, restoration work of road from Dera Ghazi Khan to Quetta and Rajanpur road will be done.Establishing Industrial Estate 2 in Sahiwal was reviewed.Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir,Amir Mir,Azfar Ali Nasir,Mansoor Qadir,Ibrahim Hassan Murad,Adviser Wahab Riaz,Chief Secretary,Inspector General of Police,Secretary Industries,concerned officials, APTMA Group Leader Gohar Ejaz,Anwaar Ghani,Fawad Mukhtar,Presidents and office-bearers of Chambers of Commerce & Industries Small Traders and Small industries,Floor Mills,Rice Mills,Hardware Merchants Association and other Associations were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at CM Office in which mega decisions were made for making renovation,extension and bringing improvements in the administrative affairs of the Mazars of Religious Saints and Aulia Karam. Online donation portal will be established to donate attiyat,sadkaat and nazrana.Punjab Information Technology Board has been assigned the task to set up online donation portal.Facilities to give nazranas,sadkaat, langar within the country and abroad will be provided through the online donation portal.