Kajol clarifies her ‘uneducated political leaders’ comment after backlash

Kajol is all over the news. And not for her latest shows, ‘Lust Stories 2’ or ‘The Trial’. The actress recently made a generic comment about how India is ruled by political leaders with no ‘educational system background’. This drew flak online with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeting against it.

Amid the backlash, Kajol took to Twitter and issued a clarification of her statement. She wrote, “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path (sic).”

In an interview with The Quint, Kajol spoke about women empowerment in the country and said, “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education.”

She also added, “You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. She is now looking forward to the release of the Disney+ Hotstar series ‘The Trial’. Apart from Kajol, the show also features Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan and Kubbra Sait. It is slated for release on July 14.