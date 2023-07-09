Ravers dance through Berlin heat at techno parade

Ravers gathered in Berlin for the annual “Rave The Planet” techno music-themed street parade, with up to 300,000 attendees expected over the course of the afternoon. Police gave the go-ahead for the street parade on Saturday morning, after organisers had cautioned it may be cancelled due to concerns over security and sanitation. “The town centre belongs to the ravers today,” Berlin police tweeted, confirming the event could take place. Attendees celebrating freedom, peace and love danced down the avenue from Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate to the victory memorial in 32-degree Celsius heat, dressed in everything from leather outfits to glitter and sparkles. Around 200 DJs were due to play on 25 floats at the event, seen as the successor to the Love Parade founded in 1989 which was halted in 2010 after a stampede killed 21 and injured 500.