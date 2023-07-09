Justice Isa responds to Open Letter

ISLAMABAD: Qazi Faez Isa, Pakistan’s incoming Chief Justice, has responded to Pir Moammar Housni Rasool Advocate High Court’s open letter.

In an open letter addressed to Pakistan’s newly appointed Chief Justice, Qazi Faiz Isa, from the platform of Daily Times, Mr Rasool had encouraged him to take appropriate efforts to rebuild trust in the judiciary, to which Justice Qazi Faiz Isa answered, thanking him for his proposals and saying:

“I shall endeavour to abide by the Constitution, the law and my oath of office to do the best I can.”

This exchange highlights the importance of public engagement and dialogue in the judiciary. It further demonstrates a willingness on the part of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa to address concerns and work towards maintaining trust and confidence in the judiciary.