Gurbaz-Zadran record stand helps Afghanistan seal series

DHAKA: Afghanistan lorded over Bangladesh in a 142-run win in the second match in Chattogram, completing their first bilateral ODI series win against this side on Saturday. Rahmanullah Gurbaz blazed 145 while Ibrahim Zadran glided to 100 as they added a record opening stand of 256 runs in a powerful start. The home side were no match for the visitors’ formidable 331-9, stopped at 189 for 9 in 43.2 overs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi ensured Bangladesh’s chase never took off, taking three wickets each while and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets. It is Afghanistan’s biggest win against Bangladesh in ODIs. Gurbaz and Zadran also put on Afghanistan’s highest ODI partnership for any wicket, beating the 218 put on by Karim Sadiq and Mohammad Shahzad for the second wicket against Scotland in 2010. Bangladesh’s bowlers did mount a fightback in the last 14 overs of the Afghanistan innings, taking nine wickets for 75 runs. But it was never enough after the big opening stand.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 331 for 9 (Gurbaz 145, Zadran 100, Shakib 2-50) beat Bangladesh 189 for 9 (Mushfiqur 69, Farooqi 3-25, Mujeeb 3-40) by 142 runs.