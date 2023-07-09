Jamaica’s Jackson sizzles to world lead in 100-metre

KINGSTON: World Championship silver medallist Shericka Jackson blitzed an eye-popping world leading 10.65 seconds (wind +1.0 metre per second) on Friday, to become the joint fifth fastest woman all time. Jackson was regal as she easily secured her second national 100-metre title on the second day of the JAAA National Junior and Senior Championship to secure her spot at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest this summer. Running lane five, Jackson, the reigning 200-metre world champion, exploded from the block and led from wire to tape for a facile win ahead of Shashalee Forbes 10.96 seconds and Natasha Morrison 10.98. Back-to-back Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who has struggled with injury this season, stopped the clock in a season-best 11.06 in fifth. Jackson, who was shocked on learning she had moved up to number five of all time, said the big difference maker was nailing the start. “I told them last year that one of my main problem was the start, I think tonight I mastered it, but I have to go back to the drawing board with coach (Paul Francis), but tonight I did a very good Job,” Jackson said.