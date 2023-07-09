Mehwish launches UK-based production house Pink Llama Films

After making her mark in dramas, movies and telefilms and representing Pakistan globally, Mehwish Hayat is stepping into a new role as a producer.

The Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actor took to Instagram to announce the launch of her production house, Pink Llama Films, based in the UK.

Hayat expressed her excitement about this new venture, stating, “I’ve been working on something special for quite some time. I have spoken extensively about the representation of Muslims and Pakistanis in Western media, and it has become clear to me that talking alone is not enough. If we want to change these perceptions, we need to take matters into our own hands.”

Movies and TV series produced abroad often perpetuate dangerous stereotypes about Muslim and Pakistani characters. The actor explained that starting her production company in the UK is “the only way to shape the narrative about who we are and what we stand for.”

The actor also shared her experience of working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms Marvel, where she played the role of Aisha. “The experience strengthened my belief how important representation really is,” she said.

At Pink Llama Films, Hayat and her partners are dedicated to producing “authentic, thought-provoking, and entertaining content.” She wrote, “I hope that by doing this we can break down stereotypes and promote greater understanding and acceptance in the world.”

Hayat revealed that she has already begun working on several projects and encouraged people to share their stories with her. “I am thrilled by the response I’ve received so far and proud to collaborate with award-winning partners on an amazing slate of projects that I can’t wait to share with you. If you think you have a story to tell, drop me a line via the website.”

In conclusion, Hayat exclaimed, “Let’s do this! The future is pink!”

Several Pakistani actors have already ventured into film production, including Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Adnan Siddiqui, Javed Sheikh, Faysal Qureshi, Yasir Nawaz, Danish Taimoor, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Nadia Afgan, Hareem Farooq and Mahira Khan. We’re sure we’re going to see great things from Hayat too!