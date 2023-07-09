Zhalay takes sly dig at trolls

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi responded to her trolls in a sly yet entertaining manner with a new Instagram reel. Zhalay Sarhadi took to her Instagram account on Friday night with yet another funny reel, taking a dig at the online trolls.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor mimicked a funny script in the video, making it clear that her ears are for all but to listen and pay heed to what haters have to say about her. “Please don’t be mistaken by the big ears that I have,” she wrote in the caption with several red cross emojis.

The now-viral video was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans. Earlier, the actor shared a rib-tickling clip of herself mimicking a humorous Punjabi script. “Sharam magar nahin aati (But they have no shame),” she had written in the caption. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.