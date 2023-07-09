Fans want Ahmed Ali Akbar to marry Yumna

The fans overloaded with love for actor Ahmed Ali Akbar and his co-star Yumna Zaidi, have suggested both the celebrities to tie the knot.

Akbar is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor who has performed in numerous hit projects including Ye Raha Dil and Guzarish. Both the dramas were with Yumna Zaidi and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans very much.

He also performed in Ehd-e-Wafa but Parizaad is his best project till date. Parizaad was his recent solo hit drama in which his main lead was Yumna Zaidi. Fans loved the drama, his get up, his character, his acting and his pairing with Yumna.

Ahmed Ali Akbar has recently posted pictures on his Instagram after a very long time. He posed in front of camera while having his coffee. Fans showered love on the pictures but many came up with different suggestions related to his marriage.

Fans flooded his Instagram post with their suggestions about his marriage.

Fans urged Ahmed Ali Akbar to propose Yumna Zaidi soon. One fan tagged another actor Wahaj Ali and requested him to arrange Yumna Zaidi and Ahmed Ali Akbar’s marriage. One fan urged Yumna Zaidi to accept Ahmed Ali Akbar’s proposal, if it comes to her.

A few fans made quite logical requests and urged the two to work together in any other project.

It seems that the fans are eagerly waiting for both the stars of Parizaad to share the screen very soon.