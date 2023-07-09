Hamza survived kidney failure: Fazila

Fazila Abbasi, the elder sister of Pakistan’s showbiz actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, has revealed that the actor was diagnosed with kidney failure during his childhood.

Eminent Dermatologist and elder sister of Hamza Ali Abbasi Fazila Abbasi recently participated in a podcast where she commented on her career as well as her brother Hamza’s health.

Fazila Abbasi disclosed that Hamza Ali Abbasi was diagnosed with kidney failure at a very tender age, but timely treatment and precautions made him recover.

Dr Fazila stated that Hamza was a mischievous and playful boy since childhood, but as he grew older, he became extremely serious and quite.

It would be worth-while to mention that Dr Fazeela Abbasi, being a Dermatologist, came under severe criticism after the controversy over plastic surgery of Hamza’s wife Naimal Khawar. However, she clarified that she did not perform any procedure on Naimal’s face and was not involved in the case.