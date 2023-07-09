‘Jawan’ might be competing with ‘The Nun 2’ on release

After the alteration of the release date, Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited next film, ‘Jawaan’ might be competing with Hollywood’s ‘The Nun’ as the release dates of both the films are expected to be close.

After the historic success of the blockbuster film ‘Pathan,’ film enthusiasts were eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Jawan.’ But the release date previously announced as 2nd June for ‘Jawaan’ has been altered to 7th September of the current year. Hence, it is being anticipated that Shah Rukh Khan’s film will face competition from the Hollywood blockbuster film ‘The Nun 2.’

Warner Bros has announced that they will release the second part of their blockbuster film ‘The Nun’ worldwide on 8th September. The film will be screened in cinemas in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil dubs.

This is the second time in the current year that a mega Hindi film is being released alongside Hollywood blockbuster. ‘The Nun 2’ is expected to make huge business in India as the prequel bagged 460 million revenue from the country.