Fawad and Mahira to star in Netflix project

There were rumours circulating that a big Netflix project has been assigned to Pakistani production house, Momina Duraid. They will be bringing a star studded cast to the untitled project. Noted Pakistani media journalist, Hasan Kazmi, has confirmed the news on Twitter and sources close to the production house have also verified its authenticity. MD Productions is behind the project, who are going to adapt Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” for the coveted project. The project will reunite “The Legend of Maula Jatt” co-stars, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. It will also feature Hamza’s “Parwaaz Hai Junoon” co-star, Hania Aamir.