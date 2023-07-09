Kajol breaks silence after criticism over her statement about politicians

Famous Indian actress Kajol broke her silence after being criticised for her statement regarding politicians.

Kajol recently said in a statement about Indian politicians that India’s political leaders do not have an educational background.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “I was just talking about education and its importance. I didn’t mean to belittle any political leader; we have some great leaders who are leading the country on the right path.”

In an interview, Kajol, who was promoting her upcoming courtroom drama web series ‘The Trial’, said that the pace of change in India is slow because people are stuck in traditions and lack proper education.

Talking about the empowerment of women in the country, she said: “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow because we are stuck in our traditions and stifled in our thought processes. And of course it has to do with education.”

Kajol further said, “You have political leaders who have no background in the education system. I am sorry but I have to say this. I am ruled by politicians, many of whom, whose perspective is not what I think education gives you the opportunity to at least see a different perspective.”