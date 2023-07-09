Victor Wembanyama’s security guard will not face charges after Britney Spears incident

The investigation into Britney Spears’ alleged battery incident has come to a close.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will not be filing charges against Victor Wembanyama’s security guard after a physical confrontation with the pop star on July 5, authorities confirmed to E! News July 7.

Britney previously shared that she was allegedly assaulted by the security guard at a Las Vegas hotel lobby after she tried to approach Victor and “congratulate him on his success.”

“It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention,” the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories July 6. “His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Though she described the incident as “super embarrassing to share with the world,” Britney said she wanted to speak out to “urge people in the public eye set an example and treat all people with respect.”

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world,” she continued. “Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!”

As for Victor, the San Antonio Spurs player said he did not see Britney or the physical confrontation, but recalled how there was “one person who was calling me.”

“That person is calling ‘Sir, sir’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” he told reporters on July 6, per KENS 5 News. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and I’m told don’t stop, but that person grabbed me from behind. Not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.”

The 19-year-old remembered thinking the interaction was “no big deal” until he was informed about the incident later on.

“Then the security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” he continued. “First I was like, ‘No, you’re joking.’ Yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I didn’t know because I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

