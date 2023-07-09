Harper turns 12 — the Beckhams celebrate at Prada Caffe

Victoria and David Beckham opted for a stylish celebration when their daughter Harper turned 12 on Saturday.

They visited the Prada Caffè, situated in the Harrods department store in London, to mark the occasion.

“Harper Seven is 12! @Prada party for Harper Seven CHIC!,” Victoria captioned her post as she shared several photos from the celebration. The former Spice Girl also tagged her husband David and sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham in the post.

The first photo captured proud mother Victoria with her arm around Harper, with Harper wearing an elegant purple slip dress and Victoria donning a floor-length strappy black gown.

Harper was later photographed with her dad, David, inside the cafe, leaning towards him with big smiles on their faces.

Other snapshots showed the birthday girl posing happily with a Prada gift bag and standing beside a mouth-watering red and white birthday cake adorned with tall white candles.

Victoria made sure to take a solo shot of Harper posing in front of the Prada Caffè, and also snapped a photo of Harper’s older brother, Cruz, 18, wearing a pair of bright pink-framed sunglasses, this time inside the cafe.

David also shared a slew of snaps from the celebration to his Instagram handle. “@harrods Start of the birthday celebrations HarperSeven @prada,” he wrote one snap of the birthday girl. “My Birthday Girl” he captioned another snap of him with Harper.

In addition, the ex-footballer shared pictures of some of the dishes that the Beckhams indulged in, spanning several courses, along with a menu from the stylish Prada celebration.