Pooja Hegde is a monochrome vision in white

South Indian starlet Pooja Hegde is an absolute monochrome vision in her all-white look. One of the most stylish young actors in the Indian film industry, Pooja Hegde is once again raising heartbeats with her pristine look, which she flaunted in the latest set of pictures on Instagram. Styled by a celebrity fashion stylist, Ami Patel, the diva slipped into a semi-sheer, all-white ruched bodycon dress with a ruffled flower neckline from a Polish luxury clothing brand, Magda Butrym. Hegde paired the stunning fit with some chunky hoop earrings and a few rings from local designers. The fashionista looked breath-taking with her subtle smokey eyes and nude face by Kajol Mulani, with Suhas Shinde’s done well-styled waves. Millions of her fans liked the four-picture gallery, captioned simply with “Peace” and a couple of emojis, while, a number of them also showed up in the comments section with their compliments for the actor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan-led ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’. The Eidul Fitr 2023 release of the Bollywood star, featuring an ensemble supporting cast, had an underwhelming response at the Box Office as well as from critics.