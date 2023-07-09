Deadly Monsoon

Pakistan’s monsoon season has, once again, unleashed its wrath; leaving behind a trail of death, destruction, and despair. The relentless rains have triggered floods, landslides, and the collapse of buildings, resulting in 50 casualties. This catastrophic situation calls for urgent and decisive climate action. It is heart-wrenching to see innocent lives lost and families torn apart due to the negligence and lack of preparedness in the face of monsoon rains. Punjab, the worst-hit province has witnessed the majority of casualties, with electrocutions and building collapses claiming lives. The loss of eight innocent children in a landslide in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa highlights the magnitude of the disaster. The impact of these rains has not been limited to loss of life. In Lahore, Pakistan’s second biggest city, the record-breaking rainfall has transformed roads into rivers, leaving nearly 35 per cent of residents without access to electricity and water. The authorities’ response has been far from satisfactory. Despite the recurring nature of monsoon disasters, we witness the same scenes of devastation and loss year after year.

The blame cannot be solely placed on the shoulders of Pakistan’s government, as climate change is exacerbating the intensity and unpredictability of monsoon rains. The international community, particularly the major greenhouse gas-emitting nations, must also bear the responsibility. Pakistan contributes less than one per cent of global emissions, yet it suffers disproportionately from the impacts of climate change. Pakistan is already grappling with an economic crisis, poverty, food insecurity, and lack of resources, and administrative lethargy adds to the problem. It is ill-prepared to handle the onslaught of these increasingly severe weather events. The time for lip service and empty promises is over. We need concrete action to tackle climate change at its root. The situation demands swift action and support from the global community to assist vulnerable nations like Pakistan in mitigating the effects of climate change.

The monsoon calamity in Pakistan is a wake-up call for the authorities as we cannot continue to ignore the undeniable signs of a changing climate. The consequences of our inaction are already evident in the devastation we see around us. The authorities should b held accountable for the loss of precious lives. Is this devastation not enough to come out of a stupor? It is time to build climate-resilient infrastructure and invest in early warning systems and disaster management. *