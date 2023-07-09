Blurred Lines

It is truly disconcerting to witness the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) relentlessly pursuing the names of businesses that received subsidized loans under the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) during the Covid era. The PAC’s zeal raises serious questions about its motives and the limits of its authority. The spokespeople for large conglomerates resort to cryptic tweets, expressing their scepticism towards the PAC’s quest. And rightfully so! The PAC seems to have forgotten that TERF was hailed as the “single most effective initiative” by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the representative chamber of big capital. The SBP governor has aptly pointed out the sensitivity of the matter, stating that revealing details of TERF would constitute a breach of the confidentiality between banks and their clients, as it is a matter of banking ethics and the right to privacy.

TERF was aimed at providing industrialists with long-term loans from commercial banks at the concessional interest rate for machinery imports, it was a lifeline during a time of economic uncertainty. However, the PAC driven by some inexplicable impulse, demands the disclosure of the names of the 628 beneficiaries, arguing that these businesses received “public funds”. But the legal implications and ethical boundaries suggest otherwise. Experts believe that the PAC is a recommendatory body and should not overstep its boundaries by prying into the sensitive banking information of private individuals. Furthermore, it is crucial to remember that the accountability of private business groups lies outside the jurisdiction of the PAC. It is not their domain to play judge and jury, passing judgements on the financial decisions of private entities. By persisting with their demands, PAC is placing SBP in an uncomfortable position.

It is crucial to remember that every loan involves risk and liquidity. In the case of TERF, commercial banks assumed the risks, while the liquidity came from the SBP’s coffers. The funds did not originate from taxpayers’ pockets. Therefore, the narrative of holding these beneficiaries accountable for signing up for subsidized loans seems misguided. Moreover, flaws in policy design, such as the lack of distinction between export and non-export businesses, do not warrant the public naming and shaming, and haunting beneficiaries. It is the shortsighted approach, that ignores the positive outcomes generated by this initiative. *