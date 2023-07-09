PTI scandalised CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ahsan-Iqbal-1368296563Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday stressed the need for continuity of policies for progress and development of a country.

Launching a fresh salvo against the PTI, the PML-N minister accused PTI of scandalising the game changer project of CPEC. Corruption allegations were leveled against the project and the western media highlighted the controversial statements made the PTI leaders, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, Ahsan Iqba said Murad Saeed leveled baseless corruption allegation against him involving the CPEC and embarrassed the China’s state owned company. Perhaps, it happened for the first time that a China’s state-owned company issued a condemnation statement against the minister whom it was working with. He said that the PTI-led government had ruined the sentiment developed by PML-N by baseless allegations, delay in visa renewal of Chinese workers and other tactics. It is pertinent to mention here that PDM-led government has been blaming the former ruling party of persuading negative policies regarding mega projects and discouraged international investment. They had been claiming that work on the China-funded project, especially on CPEC had been halted during the PTI’s tenure. The incumbent coalition government led by the PML-N has constantly criticised the PTI for not working on CPEC.

Addressing a ceremony to mark a decade of the signing of CPEC a few days earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the mega project helped Pakistan progress in the region and the world. He regretted that the previous government created misconceptions about the project which resulted in its slow implementation.