Asif says assembly to be dissolved within one month

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the preparations for the election have started and within a month the assembly would be dissolved after completing its term.

Addressing the workers’ convention in Sialkot, he said that the decision of seat adjustment with PDM would be taken after the dissolution of the assembly.

The minister highlighted that the PDM came to power in difficult circumstances and it had a choice to dissolve the assemblies after coming to power mentioning had the assemblies dissolved, deal with IMF would not have been possible.

He said that May 9 was a dark day in the history of the country mentioning that due to the wrong political decisions of the PTI chairman, his government went down mentioning those involved in May 9 vandalism should be given a lesson.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM Atta Tarar on Saturday said PML-N suopremo Nawaz Sharif would return to the country soon and lead the election campaign.

Tarar presented before the court of first class magistrate Muhammad Asif in Ali Pur Chatha. Tarar was ordered to present again on August 15. He was booked for physical brawl with policemen during the election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Speaking outside the court, he said August 12 was the last day of the federal government, adding that election would be held afterward. “Sharif will oversee party ticket matters too,” he added.

He went on to say that they were not shielding themselves behind stay orders and excuses, adding that they attended court proceedings. “This baseless case against me will meet its fate soon,” he added.

He went on to say that they just talked big, adding that when it was the time for doing something practical, they hid themselves. “You saw Fawad Chaudhry running in the court,” he added.

Tarar said those who threw innocent party members behind bars were facing the karma. “Securing Russian oil deal is a blessing and it will be available after processing,” he added.