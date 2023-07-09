As Greece rolls back migrant support, thousands go hungry

In an out-of-sight flat in one of Athens’ poorest districts, dozens of migrant women and young children left exposed by Greece’s dwindling asylum support programmes queue for food donations. Deniz Yobo, a 33-year-old woman from Niger has picked up enough rice, lentils, flour, honey and biscuits to fill her kitchen cupboards for the coming month. A mother of two raising her children alone, Yobo saw her meagre salary all but wiped out this year by the soaring cost of living in Greece. Working as a part-time cleaner, she earns less than 500 euros ($550) a month, which is just enough to pay her 350-euro rent. “Often, halfway through the month, I no longer have enough money to feed my sons,” she told AFP. Greece has been steadily slashing benefits offered to asylum seekers and refugees amid a toughening attitude towards migrants across Europe. Finance assistance of a few hundred euros (dollars) per month ends once an asylum seeker is granted refugee status.