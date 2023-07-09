People like Edhi reflect real moral values of society: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that people like late Abdul Sattar Edhi truly reflected the moral values of a society and reinforced their trust in the humanity. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister paid tribute to the services of late Edhi on his 7th death anniversary. He said that people like late Edhi worked for their objective with dedication and desire which later became a symbol of their contributions. Abdul Sattar Edhi had been one of those personalities who had devoted his life to serve humanity and spent his whole life in struggle, enthusiasm and dedication for his goal to serve humanity, the prime minister added in his tweet posted in Urdu language.He also prayed for the high ranks of late Edhi.