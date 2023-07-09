Dutch government collapses over migration row

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday his coalition government was resigning over “insurmountable” differences about measures to curb migration.

Rutte, 56, the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader, chaired days of crisis talks between the four coalition parties but they were unable to reach a deal. The Netherlands is expected to hold elections in November following the fall of the coalition, which is Rutte’s fourth since 2010 and had only taken office in January 2022 after lengthy negotiations. “This evening we have unfortunately reached the conclusion that the differences are insurmountable,” Rutte, the leader of the centre-right VVD party, told a press conference.

“For this reason, I will shortly present my written resignation to the king in the name of the whole government.” Rutte added that he had the “energy” to stand for a fifth term but that he had to “reflect” first. Europe’s second longest-serving leader after Hungary’s Viktor Orban had wanted to tighten curbs on reuniting families of asylum seekers, following a scandal last year about overcrowded migration centres in the Netherlands.

Local media said Rutte — dubbed “Teflon Mark” after the non-stick pan coating for his political slipperiness — had taken a tough stance on migration to deflect a challenge from the right-wing of his party. He reportedly demanded that the number of relatives of war refugees allowed into the Netherlands be capped at 200 per month, and threatened to topple the government if the measure did not pass.

The coalition — which local media said was “not a happy marriage” — last year faced a major scandal over overcrowded migration centres in which a baby died and hundreds of people were forced to sleep in the open.

Rutte had promised a “structural solution” to the problem after what he called “shameful scenes” at the asylum centres.

But the Christen Unie — a Christian Democratic party that draws its main support from the staunchly Protestant “Bible Belt” in the central Netherlands — strongly opposed the plan to cap refugee family member numbers.