Wani imbibed new spirit in resistance movement

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Choudhry while paying eulogizing tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani on Saturday said that Wani’s martyrdom imbibed new spirit in the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from unlawful Indian occupation.

“Burhan Wani will always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir as a symbol of courage and resistance”, the PM said adding that Wani had imbibed new spirit in the resistance movement by sacrificing his life. He said that the Kashmiri nation will continue the mission of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs who laid down their lives for the noble cause of freedom from Indian occupation. “No power can stop the struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom of the motherland from Indian shackles”, he said adding India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ spirit and passion for freedom through its military might.