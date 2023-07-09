Naqvi outlines steps for people welfare with cooperation of China

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that Chinese language had become an international language and learning of language by personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) would enhance their communication skills.

A launching ceremony of Chinese language course for the officers and personnel of the SPU held at the Al-Razi Hall Punjab University on Saturday where the CM and Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren were chief guests. The officers and personnel of the SPU would learn Chinese language under the initiative and the course would continue till September 16. The CM thanked the Chinese Consul General for starting the Chinese Language learning programme for the officers and personnel of the force. SPU was rendering valuable services for the protection of foreign citizens especially for the Chinese brothers. Naqvi outlined that the government would take more steps for the welfare of the people of the province with the cooperation of China. Consul General Zhao Shiren while addressing the ceremony acknowledged that the Punjab government was taking measures for further cementing bilateral relations. The Chinese language course for the officers and personnel of SPU held a special significance.

Inspector General Police Usman Anwar, Vice Chancellor Punjab University Doctor Khalid Mehmood, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Consul General Chinese Consulate, teachers imparting training to learn Chinese language, officers and personnel of SPU were present. Delegation discusses increase in textile exports with CM: A delegation of renowned an international textile brand, Primark, met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which matters pertaining to increase in textile exports were discussed.

Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanvir, Chief Secretary and Chairman P&D gave a briefing to the delegation. Industrialist and leader of APTMA Group Gohar Ejaz apprised the delegation about steps being taken to enhance cotton production in Punjab. It was informed during the briefing that farmers were being granted incentives and support price for excellent cotton production in the province. Effective steps have been taken for the elimination of substandard seeds and pesticides for the procurement of quality cotton. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi speaking on the occasion, stated that planning was being made for the provision of electricity to the industry at a reasonable price in Punjab adding that all institutions were on the same page for the promotion of industry and trade.

He assured that all possible facilities would be provided to the industry for the enhancement of exports in Punjab. He welcomed Primark delegation on their arrival in Punjab. The delegation comprised John Stephen, Mathew Rhodes, Siddique Bhatti, Habib Anwar and Amir Fayyaz. Secretary Energy, Secretary Industries, CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade(PBIT) and concerned officials were also present on the occasion. CM grieved over loss of lives: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to fire eruption in a passenger van in tehsil Bhalwal of Sargodha. The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He directed Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha to immediately reach the accident site and investigate the incident.

CM inspects water drainage process in city: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited different areas of the provincial metropolis in rain on Saturday and inspected water drainage process at Kalma Chowk Underpass, Garden Town, Gulberg, Liberty, Jail Road, Mozang, Qartaba Chowk, Shahra-i-Fatima Jinnah, Lawrence Road. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over water drainage work in the city. He inspected the under-construction water drainage at the Kalma Chowk Underpass and issued directions for its early completion.

Mohsin Naqvi met the workers busy in water drainage at the underpass and commended them for timely draining out water. He directed that water drainage on the Gaddafi Stadium to Liberty road should be ensured at the earliest. The caretaker CM acknowledged the services of the Lahore district administration and WASA for working in a proactive manner, adding that relevant teams were present in the field. CCPO Lahore also accompanied the caretaker CM.

SMBR visits flood monitoring control room at PDMA offices: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed visited the Control Room of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday to assess the monitoring of the potential flood situation. PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi and other officials briefed the visiting official about preparations to address the recent rainfall and the potential risk of floods. He highlighted that more rainfall was expected in various cities of Punjab till Sunday, and currently water flow in rivers was within normal limits.

He cautioned that in the event of water release by India, there is a possibility of floods in the rivulets, connected to Ravi and Chenab rivers. Additionally, due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, watercourses may also face the risk of flooding. The DG emphasised that if the water flow reaches 600,000 cusecs, 62 locations in the Gujranwala division may be affected by floods.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed stressed the importance of effective monitoring from the Provincial Control Room and reiterated the need to constantly update line departments. He emphasised the vigilance required in monitoring the flow of water in rivers and canals and issued instructions to deputy commissioners and others across the province, emphasising the need to ensure proper drainage of water in the field during rainfall. He urged them to be present in the field and utilise all available resources. Additionally, districts prone to hill torrents were instructed to make necessary arrangements and ensure timely response in emergencies. Adequate equipment for flood management has been provided.

The relief commissioner directed all districts to finalise arrangements for establishing relief camps, while the health, livestock and other departments should complete their preparations for the same. Rural reporting centers, including District Emergency Operation Centers, have been put on high alert. He concluded by stating that PDMA and other departments are capable of effectively dealing with emergencies.

All machinery activated in Lahore to drain out rainwater: Local Government & Community Development Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad has said that monsoon rains are occurring in various districts of Punjab and the department has activated its machinery for on-time water drainage.

He was chairing a video-link meeting with the chief officers regarding the arrangements made for monsoon rains on Saturday. He noted that the department had taken proactive measures by mobilising its complete machinery for efficient drainage operations. Across all divisions, including Lahore, a total of 1,245 dewatering sets have actively been functioning. In addition, there are 1,081 tractors, 671 trolleys and 115 jetting machines deployed in the field, he added. Furthermore, 129 sucker machines and 472 fog machines are actively involved in the drainage operations, while 1,044 spray pumps have been fully activated to tackle heavy rainfall. It is essential to utilise all available resources effectively to drain out water from low-lying areas, he stressed.

Regarding drainage arrangements, Dr Irshad said that the local governments had taken timely action to clean the drains and repair any damaged machinery. These preparations would now play a crucial role in managing the monsoon rains. The chief officers should maintain a close liaison with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the district administration to effectively address any emergencies that may arise, he concluded.