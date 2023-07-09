People like Edhi take birth in centuries: experts

The people like Abdul Sattar Edhi, a great humanitarian, philanthropist and the voice of the poor, took birth in centuries, opined experts on Saturday.

This was expressed by the experts while talking to APP in connection with the 7th death anniversary of a great humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi which was observed on Saturday. Abdul Sattar Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat. He started welfare services in 1951.

He established world largest volunteer ambulance network along with shelters for homeless people and animals and orphanages across the country. Many international and national awards, including Asian Nobel, the Lenin Peace Prize and Nishan-e-Imtiaz were bestowed upon him in recognition of his services for humanity. Senior PTV producer Agha Qaiser told APP that for more than half a century, Abdul Sattar Edhi, had been a living proof that a determined individual could mobilize whole community to alleviate miseries and knitting together the social fabric of a nation.

Paying tribute to Edhi Sahib, Agha said that he always firmly refused financial support from both government and formal religious organizations. He was self-effacing man with a primary-school education who almost single-handedly created one of the largest and most successful health and welfare networks in Asia, he informed. Noted educationist professor Dr. Fakhar ul Haq Noori said that Edhi Sahib started his early welfare work in 1951 with a tiny dispensary in Karachi’s poor Mithadar neighborhood.

After that, Edhi had steadily built up a nationwide organization of ambulances, clinics, mental asylum homes, maternity homes, blood banks, homes for the physically handicapped, orphanages, adoption centers, mortuaries, shelters for runaway children, started nursing courses, constructed battered women, schools, soup kitchens and a 25-bed cancer hospital, Noori said while paying tribute.

Noted doctor Usman Khan said Edhi and field drivers of his ambulances have saved lives in civil conflicts and traffic accidents, floods, train wrecks. Whether he is counseling a house wife, rescuing an accident victim, feeding a poor child, sheltering a homeless family or washing an unidentified and unclaimed corpse before burial, Edhi helped thousands of Pakistanis each day. He breathed his last on this day in 2016 at the age of 88 in Karachi. It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid glowing tributes to the services of great philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi for humanity.

In a statement on the occasion of the 7th death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi, the Prime Minister said that there are people in this world who work for their cause with such devotion and honesty that they become the perfect metaphor for it. He said Abdul Sattar Edhi was also such a great personality who chose the path of service to humanity leaving all the other worldly tasks and spent his entire life in it with hard work and dedication.

The Prime Minister said the people like Abdul Sattar Edhi truly represent the moral values of any society and restore our faith in the beauty of humanity Meanwhile it is pertinent to mention here that Abdul Sattar Edhi was a humanist and a humanitarian par excellence, and will always be remembered for his selfless devotion and service to humanity, said Foreign Office in a tweet on Saturday. “Today we honour the life and legacy of Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 7th death anniversary. A humanist and a humanitarian par excellence, Edhi will always be remembered for his selfless devotion and service to humanity,” it added.