PSX gains 28 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 28.46 points on Friday, a slight positive change of 0.06 percent, closing at 44,207.31 points against 44,178.85 points the previous trading day. A total of 247,993,312 shares were traded during the day as compared to 297,822,139 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.8.512 billion against Rs.12.428 billion on the last trading day. As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 158 of them recorded gains and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 35,838,308 shares at Rs.1.25 per share; Telecard Limited with 19,877,612 shares at Rs.7.72 per share and TRG Pak Ltd with 14,648,705 shares at Rs.106.43 per share. Siemens Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.39.80 per share price, closing at Rs.738.80, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex with an Rs.37.38 rise in its per share price to Rs.762.38. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.110.00 per share closing at Rs.8,290.00; followed by Mari Petroleum with Rs.9.79 decline to close at Rs.1,540.24.