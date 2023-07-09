Gold prices up by Rs 600 to Rs 208,400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 208,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs 207,800 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 515 to Rs178,670 from Rs 178,155 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 163,780 from Rs163,309, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2480 and Rs 2,126.20 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $1917 from $1905, the association reported.