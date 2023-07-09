‘Tere Bin’ sequel announced

In an exciting announcement, producer Abdullah Kadwani of 7th Sky Entertainment took to Twitter to reveal that the widely acclaimed Pakistani drama series, Tere Bin, will be returning with a highly anticipated sequel.

The news comes after the phenomenal success of the first season, which broke records and captivated audiences worldwide.

Kadwani’s tweet read, “Tere Bin’s phenomenal journey comes to an end, setting milestones never witnessed before in the history of Pakistani entertainment. As we bid farewell to Tere Bin, in response to the constant queries and enthusiasm from our incredible audience, we are thrilled to announce Tere Bin Season 2.”

The producer also thanked the Almighty for making the show “the biggest blockbuster in the history of Pakistani dramas.” Continuing further in his tweet, he penned, “The success of Tere Bin is the result of hard work and passion. Asad Qureshi and I would like to thank audiences around the world for their love of our creation. The exceptional performances of our leads Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi and Murtasim-Meerub’s magical on-screen chemistry have played a pivotal role in making Tere Bin a masterpiece that has touched the hearts of billions of viewers and has been appreciated worldwide.” He then went on to thank the entire team that played a role in making the drama a huge success.

As far as Meerab and Murtasim are concerned, the actors who play the beloved roles took to their personal Instagram accounts to express gratitude for the opportunity, while also thanking each other. “You seldom find actors and characters that bring out the best in you. Actors who push you to be better, more mature a performer and characters that help you redefine your own,” wrote Ali.

He went on to state, “And for me, Meerab was that to Murtasim. A guiding light, a muse. Thank you, my dear Yumna, for inspiring me, challenging me and pushing me to grow as an actor. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and I look forward to future collaborations that continue to showcase our collective talent and passion. Murtasim was Murtasim Khan just because of Meerab.”

In another Instagram post, Ali said, “These six months and the amount of love and respect accompanied with been nothing less than a dream come true. We all work hard, waiting in a corner for our turn to shine. And how lovely it is to see everyone get their turn. I’m so grateful for mine and inspired to work harder. The constructive criticism, fan art, messages, and phone calls from everyone around me made me realise that this is just the beginning. There is so much more I want to do. Despite staying consistently honest to who I am and what I want to do, I made a few mistakes as well which I’m also glad I did. For they allowed me to gain a newer perspective. But this character, Murtasim, I shall treasure forever in my heart.”

Zaidi, too, took to her Instagram to pen a note. “Time to say goodbye to the journey which was once started off with the efforts of hundreds and now has ended up with the love of billions. Thank you to all of you for having Tere Bin in your hearts, loving it endlessly no matter what. Thank you for pouring love into the characters we played and thank you for even showing concern each and every wafer-thin and significant matter,” she wrote.

Furthermore, she said, “I was chosen for Meerab and Murtasim made her even more beautiful. Thank you Wahaj for picking up the right vibes with me and creating an extraordinary world of Meerab and Murtasim. Without you, this magical chemistry was not possible for me.” Both stars share the same video of a behind-the-scenes sequence of Ali applying nail polish to Zaidi’s fingernails.

As fans eagerly await Tere Bin Season 2, the announcement promises exciting updates and details to be revealed in the near future. The return of this beloved series, combined with the remarkable performances of Ali and Zaidi, is set to create new milestones in the realm of Pakistani dramas, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this beloved saga.