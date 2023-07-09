Iqra Aziz expresses excitement for ‘Allahyar’

Renowned Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz Hussain has been spotted indulging in a passionate conversation with a reporter regarding her latest showbiz venture which is a 3D animated film known as ‘Allahyar.’

The relevant video apparently has been grabbing quite a lot of attention during which Iqra Aziz has requested her massive fan base to not miss watching her latest project with the family.

Moreover, during the span of the aforementioned video, Iqra Aziz made sure to express emotions of raw hope and excitement for her first-ever 3D film whereas the acclaimed Pakistani celebrity also revealed that right after this particular conversation, she will be watching her film for the second time because she has also found the experience exceptionally mind-blowing.

When Iqra Aziz was inquired regarding when she will be sharing the screen with her better half, another Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, Iqra stated:

“Pehlay mein apni tou kar loon.”

However, after offering the aforementioned hilarious statement, the acknowledged celebrity revealed that she will star opposite her man quite soon, hopefully.

Here is the caption of one of Iqra Aziz’s latest social media posts: “I as the female superhero Aira.”

Allahyar has been released on June 28, 2023 and the film features a star-studded cast lending their voices to the featured characters. Furthermore, the soundtracks which have been featured in Allahyar have been composed by some of the most renowned Pakistani musicians: Ali Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi and Bushra & Grehen.