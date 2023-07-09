Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate eighth wedding anniversary

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and his beautiful wife Mira Rajput are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary on Friday, radiating love and setting new relationship goals for their fans.

Throughout their journey as a couple, Shahid and Mira have captivated our hearts with their undeniable chemistry and unwavering affection. From their impeccable style to their heart-warming social media posts, they continue to inspire millions of fans across the nation. As they commemorate this joyous milestone, let’s take a closer look at their enchanting love story and how they redefine the meaning of love in the public eye. This power couple effortlessly exudes happiness and laughter, embracing the fun-loving aspects of their relationship. In this delightful post, captured at Shahid’s sister’s wedding, they showcase their playful side, reminding us that love thrives in the simplest of moments.

Mira Rajput shares a heart-warming photo with Shahid from the set of the film Jersey, where they both don white attire. Their radiant smiles and warm embrace steal the spotlight, portraying their deep bond. Mira’s caption, ‘Jersey of Dreams’, adds an extra touch of affection to the moment, symbolising their unwavering support for each other.

From family gatherings to romantic evenings, this dynamic duo never misses a chance to light up the dance floor. In an adorable video, Shahid and Mira showcase their dance moves to Bruno Mars’s ‘Marry You’ during Mira’s parents’ wedding anniversary. Their synchronised steps and infectious energy steal the show, reflecting their shared passion for dance and reaffirming their love beyond the vows they exchanged.

Shahid Kapoor leaves us swooning as he openly displays his affection for his beloved wife, Mira. Their sweet gestures and loving embraces remind us that love should be cherished and expressed. This heartfelt video, accompanied by a witty caption, encapsulates the depth of their connection, with Shahid playfully acknowledging that he may not be Mira’s first love, but he embraces the role of her second love with joy and contentment. As Shahid and Mira celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary, their journey serves as a testament to the beauty of love and companionship. They continue to inspire us with their unwavering bond and remind us that true love can thrive in the spotlight.