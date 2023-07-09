Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome second child

Jon Snow is a girl dad! Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington’s wife and former co-star Rose Leslie has given birth to their second child-their first daughter.

The actor’s rep told Page Six in a statement, “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.” The couple’s new addition to their wolf pack joins their 2-year-old son, whose name has not been made public.

Kit, 36, had revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February that he and Rose, also 36, were expecting their second baby while talking about their little boy. “He’s about to get the shock of his life,” the actor said, “which is that he about to get a brother or sister.”

Kit also shared his son’s reaction to learning that his mom was pregnant. “We point at Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby,'” the actor said “and he points at his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.'”

The Eternals star also said he was “terrified” of being a father of two. “With the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months-well, the man is anyway,” he joked. “But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical really quick.”

Kit and Rose, who had a recurring role as his character’s love interest Ygritte on Game of Thrones, have been married since 2018. The two wed in Scotland after dating on and off since 2012. Kit played Jon Snow on all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Last year, multiple reports said a sequel series focused on his character was being developed.