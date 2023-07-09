Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar in Instagram debut

On the second anniversary of Dilip Kumar’s passing, Saira Banu, the late actor’s wife, made her Instagram debut. Saira published her first official Instagram post in memory of her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip. She wrote in the post, “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib.” In addition, she wrote a few Urdu couplets in honour of her husband. “To this day, I feel that he is with me and no matter what happens, we will still travel through life together, hand in hand, until the end of time,” the author said. Saira added, “Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light for my life and all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has been the greatest actor ever and a great human being, a true picture of humility with dignity.”